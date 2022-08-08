Noida Society row: On FB and Instagram, accused has following in the thousands

August 8, 2022 2:13:06 am
81,000 followers on Facebook and 52,400 on Instagram — social media profiles purportedly belonging to Shrikant Tyagi, who abused and pushed a woman in a Noida residential society on Thursday, describe him as the National Executive Member, Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha.
In photos shared on Instagram in 2019, he is purportedly seen with BJP president J P Nadda, former UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally from the stage. Many posts have hashtags such as #Elections2019, #BJPIndia and #BJPMission4UP.
On the Facebook page, the most recent post is dated August 5 and congratulates people on the two-year anniversary of the Bhoomi Pujan at the Ayodhya Ram Temple site.
The BJP has strongly denied any links with Tyagi. On Saturday, when Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma met residents of the society and was questioned about Tyagi’s alleged association with the party, he said, “I want to assure you that this man is not associated with our party. He may have clicked a photo with a party leader; that’s a separate issue… Tyagi’s background is subject of investigation but in my entire political life, I have never seen this man in any programme of the party. He should be given the strictest punishment. Tyagi is neither a member nor a worker of the party.”
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
