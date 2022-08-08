Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Updated: August 8, 2022 10:57:17 am
Bulldozers demolished a part of the illegal extensions at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi who abused and pushed a woman at a housing society in Noida last week, a video of which came to light later, officials said.
The demolition comes a day after his alleged associates turned up at the society asking for the woman’s address. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Tyagi and sections of the Gangster Act have been added to it, but he is still on the run, the police said.
Officials of the Noida Authority reached the Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93 early on Monday with workers to demolish the illegal extensions Tyagi had made to his ground-floor residence which included an extended patio that was covered.
Two bulldozers rolled in just before 10 am, with workers who were trying to cut loose the wooden pillars making way for them. While the bulldozers partially demolished the glass roof and wooden pillars, the workers took over after 10 minutes as the bulldozers could not enter the narrow path. They used hammers to break the glass roof and the wooden panels in the narrow path.
Subscriber Only Stories
Ishtiyak Ahmed, general manager (planning) of the Noida Authority, was also present at the site, alongside police officers.
The fight between the woman and Tyagi last week, a video of which was widely shared on social media and led to action against him, was also over encroachment of the common area in the posh residential society.
Some residents of the society had approached Tyagi, who had allegedly planted eight palm trees in the common area of the complex. He had planted the trees over two years ago and was set to plant some hedges last week, the board members of the residential society had earlier told The Indian Express. The board members also said that they had received several complaints regarding encroachment.
With over 81,000 followers on Facebook and 52,400 on Instagram, social media profiles purportedly belonging to Tyagi describe him as a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, but the party said the man was not associated with it.
-
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
