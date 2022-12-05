scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Noida society asks several flats sub-let as PGs to be vacated, cites rule violation

According to AOA president UB Singh Teotia, the issue cropped up when several flat owners began renting out their flats as paying guest (PG) accommodations.

(Express file photo)
The Apartment Owners Association (AOA) of the upscale Emerald Court society in Noida Sector 93A — where the now demolished Supertech twin towers used to be located — has asked several owners to get their flats vacated with regard to rule violations.

According to AOA president UB Singh Teotia, the issue cropped up when several flat owners began renting out their flats as paying guest (PG) accommodations. “Running a PG like this or sub-letting without taking any permission from the AOA is against the by-laws of the society which have been approved by the Noida Authority as well as the Uttar Pradesh government. Similar rules would exist in many Noida societies. We are also not asking them to immediately vacate the flat. They have been told about one month ago to get it done in the next two months,” he said.

He clarified further, “The issue is that there are a few flats on each floor. What has happened is that some flats have been let out in one person’s name, and then they have sub-let it to many more persons.

In this way there may be six-eight boys or girls all living in a single flat. Because of this, families living nearby are getting disturbed.”

More from Delhi

Teotia also said bachelors were not being targeted by the order. “The issue is only those flats which have been sub-let. If some other flat has been let out to one person and he is living there, there is no problem,” he added.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 07:18:03 pm
Best of Express
Must Read
