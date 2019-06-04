Noida: Skull ‘stolen’ from funeral pyre

A woman’s skull was stolen from a funeral pyre, allegedly for witchcraft purposes , in Ghaziabad Monday. Police said three people have been booked under IPC Section 297 (trespassing burial places) on the basis of a complaint registered by one Sandeep Sharma.

“It has been alleged that the skull was stolen for witchcraft. We can confirm once we get more inputs,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, SHO Murad Nagar

The incident took place at a cremation ground in Ghaziabad’s Basantpur, when Sharma was cremating his mother. Sharma claimed that he found the skull missing when he came back after putting flowers on the premises.