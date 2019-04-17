Noida: Six-yr-old dead as tractor rams auto

A six-year-old girl died after getting caught between two vehicles in Greater Noida Tuesday, said police. The girl, Saloni, was travelling in an autorickshaw with her mother when a tractor allegedly rammed it from behind.

According to police, the girl was flung into the air and got caught between the two vehicles. “We received information that two persons were injured in a collision between an auto and a tractor near Kulesara. It appears the child died on the spot. The tractor driver fled the scene. We have not received any complaint yet,” said Anita Chauhan, SHO (Ecotech 3).

Lela Ram, the girl’s father, said: “My wife and daughter had gone to the hospital to see our neighbour’s newborn baby. They were heading back when the incident took place… everything is over now.”