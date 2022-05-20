Six-year-old gunshot victim becomes youngest organ donor at AIIMS

The family members of Rolly Prajapati, a six-year-old girl from Noida who died due to a gunshot wound on April 27, donated her organs, making her the youngest such donor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the doctors said.

“The family took her to a nearby hospital on April 27 and from there she was brought around midnight to the AIIMS trauma centre. We got a CT scan done which showed evidence of a gunshot in the head. By the time she had come to AIIMS, she had already suffered severe damage to her brain so she was intubated and given supportive treatment,” said Dr Deepak Gupta, Professor of Neurosurgery and in-charge of organ procurement services at the trauma centre.

The allotments of the donated organs were done by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). The allotments of the donated organs were done by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

“Various tests were conducted on her 12 hours apart but she was found to be brain dead. We spoke to the family and suggested the option of organ donation, which they consented to,” Dr Gupta said.

The allotments of the donated organs were done by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). Rolly’s liver went to a seven-year-old child from Lucknow and her kidneys went to a 12-year-old.

Her corneas were harvested and given to two other children, Dr Gupta said. “Her heart valves have been stored and can be transplanted later. We didn’t have an age-appropriate recipient that day, so we took out the valves,” Dr Gupta said, adding that the children who received the organs are doing well.

“She’s the youngest girl in Delhi-NCR and at AIIMS whose organs we have transplanted. There is a huge waiting list for children and many children die waiting for transplants,” he added.