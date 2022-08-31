scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Noida: Six held for stealing jewellery and household goods worth around Rs 8 lakh

A seventh member of the gang was sent to a juvenile centre as he was a minor. They targeted empty houses in and around Greater Noida, the police said.

The police said they recovered a large amount of stolen jewellery and other goods from the accused. (File photo)

The Noida police arrested Tuesday six members of a gang for allegedly breaking into locked houses in and around Greater Noida and stealing jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 8 lakh. A seventh member, a minor, has been sent to a juvenile centre, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj, Tarun, Karan alias Putla, Ajay, Rakesh and Suraj, who were residing in Tugalpur village under Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida, the police said.

Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said, “The Beta-2 police have caught a gang of thieves who would target houses which were either locked from outside or houses which would go unanswered after knocking. During questioning, the accused revealed that many of them had regular jobs in the afternoon — some of them were vegetable vendors or scrap sellers — and at night they carried out burglary and theft targeting empty houses around Greater Noida.”

“Most of them are thin and light-built which would aid in entering the houses, either through windows or places where exhaust fans are installed on the walls. Thefts have increased in the past few months, especially at the Ansal Housing Society and Ansal Golf Links in Greater Noida. The accused are mostly residents of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, or Bihar and have been friends with each other for a while,” the DCP said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

“Some other members of the gang in other districts are absconding, and the search for them is ongoing. We are questioning the people to whom the accused had sold their stolen goods. Apart from jewellery the accused also stole bathroom fittings – water pipes used in washbasins and pots. As of now, the stolen goods are worth Rs 8 lakh. However, we will be evaluating the jewellery by a gold evaluator to confirm the final evaluation of the goods,” he added.

According to the police, on May 30, the accused broke into G-51, Alpha-1, in Greater Noida and stole a pair of earrings, a chain, a ring and an anklet along with Rs 12,000 cash. On May 20, the gang broke into A-43, Beta-1, Greater Noida and stole a gold chain, an Apple laptop and a refrigerator, along with Rs 50,000 cash. On June 28, they broke into a house at Ansal Plaza and stole 40 pipes used in the bathroom and kitchen. On August 12, the accused broke into a window at Ansal Golf Links Society in Greater Noida and stole several pieces of jewellery, a Samsung mobile phone and Rs 18,000 cash,” the police said.

The accused were planning to carry out another burglary on Monday when they were intercepted from Ansal Housing Society during a police check by teams from Beta-2 police station.

Advertisement

The police said they recovered a large amount of stolen jewellery and other goods from the accused including, a pair of earrings, four bangles, three pairs of anklets, cash worth Rs 18,000, around 20 bathroom fittings, including water pipes, four steel pipes, an air conditioner, a refrigerator, along with equipment for committing burglary (hammers, screwdrivers and saws) from the accused.

More from Delhi

A first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc), 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property), 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 398 (Attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) has been registered against the accused at Beta-2 police station.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:30:31 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Student suicides in India at a five-year high: NCRB data

Student suicides in India at a five-year high: NCRB data

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran, car set on fire

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran, car set on fire

Kejriwal launches 'India's first virtual school' in Delhi

Kejriwal launches 'India's first virtual school' in Delhi

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement