Noida shopkeeper assaulted by two men for refusing to take back old jacket; one held

A man was arrested Saturday and police are searching for his accomplice after the two assaulted a shopkeeper at the famous Atta Market in Noida’s Sector 18 on Thursday, officers said. The incident occurred after the shopkeeper allegedly refused to take back a jacket bought from the shop two months ago, they added.

According to the police, a woman went to the shop to exchange a jacket, but the shopkeeper refused, leading to the assault soon after. The victim has been identified as Arosh Nanda, who runs a garment store in Atta Market. He was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries on the head and one hand. Nanda was discharged later.

“A case has been registered against two people for hitting a shopkeeper under Noida Sector 20 police station. The accused alleged that the quality of the cloth supplied was not good. We have arrested one person. Soon the second accused will also be arrested. CCTV footage and medical evidence report have been received,” ADCP (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said Saturday.

CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral soon, shows the shopkeeper talking to some customers when two men abruptly enter the shop and start beating him with a stick until it breaks. The shopkeeper is seen trying to shield himself with his hands. Another person then intervenes and stops the attackers.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).