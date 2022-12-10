Shelter home manager booked in Noida for death of over 100 goats

The manager of an animal shelter in Noida Sector 94 was booked for alleged criminal breach of trust after 110 goats owned by a man died at his shelter. The shelter, which is privately run on behalf of the Noida authority, is also responsible for initiatives such as sterilisation of stray dogs.

According to the police, the goats were seized last year and sent to the shelter as they were crammed into a truck. This year, the owner of the goats had obtained a court order in his favour.

SHO at Sector 20 police station, Manoj Kumar said, “According to the manager of the shelter, the goats had died due to some disease. An FIR has been registered under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint of the owner of the goats.”

He added, “An investigation is on in the case. We will seek details of the post-mortem of the goats, how they fell sick and other details from the manager. He will have to produce relevant documents.”

Officials of the Noida authority could not be reached for a comment on the matter.