Noida: Seven hospitals face action for pregnant woman’s death

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday had issued a notice to the UP government over media reports of medical apathy to the pregnant woman. (Picture for representation) The National Human Rights Commission on Monday had issued a notice to the UP government over media reports of medical apathy to the pregnant woman. (Picture for representation)

The medical superintendent of the district hospital in Noida has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity that led to the death of a pregnant woman last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday.

Lapses have also been found on the part of two other state-run hospitals — the ESIC in Noida and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, and private hospitals Shivalik, Sharda, Fortis and Max (in Ghaziabad) — it said in a statement.

Action has been recommended against the erring officers and staffers of these hospitals, according to the statement.

Accompanied by her husband Vijender, eight-month pregnant Neelam (30) had died in an ambulance in Greater Noida after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities, including three government ones, denied her treatment last Friday.

The incident brought to the fore the issue of medical negligence and unavailability of care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as politicians latched on to it to slam the BJP-led state government.

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday had issued a notice to the UP government over media reports of medical apathy to the pregnant woman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.