Noida Sector 50 Metro is now ‘She Man’ station

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation Friday renamed its Sector 50 Metro Station on Aqua Line as ‘She Man’ to promote transgender rights. Officials said the station will provide “special facilities and employment” to members of the community. Officials said the concept is along the lines of Pink Station, an all-women run Metro station.

“As per Census 2011, there are 4.9 lakh transgenders in India out of which 30,000-35,000 stay in NCR. The move will be an important step in providing meaningful inclusion and participation of the transgender community. The naming of the station will raise awareness and sensitivity,” said Ritu Maheshwari, MD NMRC, in a statement.

According to officials, staff at the station will be sensitised and trained with regard to issues concerning the community. The station will have signages, and announcements will also be made to “generate awareness” among passengers. NMRC plans to include members of the community at ticket counters and other areas.

With regard to the name, officials said it was a collective decision. “The term ‘She Man’ was pondered upon by the Board of Directors and various other stakeholders, it was a decision made by everyone. In fact, the scheme has been envisaged by taking suggestions of NGOs actively involved in transgender issues,” said an NMRC official.

The move, however, has not gone down well with a section of the transgender community. Anjan Joshi, activist and co-founder of SPACE Organisation, which works on LGBGTIQ development and rights, said: “What do they mean by She Man? It’s an insult to the gender diverse and gender non-conforming community. It is also transphobic as it is looking at gender through a binary lens as man and woman, and not ready to accept other gender identity. ‘She Man’ is a crude joke; it’s not an identity but an insult.”

