Noida: Firing outside Jaypee Kosmos, probe underway

A firing incident was reported outside the Jaypee Kosmos apartment in Sector 134, Noida, on Friday. A Delhi Police official lived on the 17th floor of the building.

However, police have ruled out an assassination attempt.

As the accused opened fire from the ground, the bullet hit the window of a flat on the 14th floor. The accused immediately fled the spot.

A probe is underway and police are yet to make any arrests, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

(With inputs from Amil Bhatnagar)

