Friday, March 06, 2020
Noida: Firing outside Jaypee Kosmos, probe underway

As the accused opened fire from the ground, the bullet hit the window of a flat on the 14th floor. The accused immediately fled the spot.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 6, 2020 12:05:54 pm
Jaypee Kosmos firing, firing outside Jaypee Kosmos, Jaypee Kosmos shooting, noida shooting, noida sector 134 shooting, noida news A probe is underway and police are yet to make any arrests.

A firing incident was reported outside the Jaypee Kosmos apartment in Sector 134, Noida, on Friday. A Delhi Police official lived on the 17th floor of the building.

However, police have ruled out an assassination attempt.

A probe is underway and police are yet to make any arrests, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

(With inputs from Amil Bhatnagar)

