Rs 1,850 crore for 12.5 acres: Why Noida’s Sector 108 is drawing big developers

The plot is across the Parx Laureate, a luxury residential society, and has multiple amenities at a short distance. It also has broad two-lane connectivity. (Express Photo by Drishti Jain)

Last week, real-estate developer M3M outbid Gurgaon giant DLF for a 12.5-acre land parcel in Noida’s Sector 108, quoting around Rs 1,850 crore — more than twice the Noida Authority’s reserve price of Rs 835 crore.

The bid has put the spotlight on Sector 108, one of the areas along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway where developers are looking for space as older parts of Noida become saturated.

So what makes it such a major draw?

Premium homes, offices and institutions

According to an official of the Noida Authority, older sectors in the northern part of the city, including Sectors 19, 27, 28 and 30, have become saturated, leaving limited scope for new development. Sectors along the Expressway, meanwhile, are emerging as attractive locations for mixed-use projects, the official said.