Noida schools cut classroom screen time: What happens when smart TVs go dark?

One morning last month, primary-class children in a Noida school revised true/ false question-answers ahead of their half-yearly Environmental Studies (EVS) examination.

“Fries, cola, burgers make you healthy,” announced their teacher, walking past desks. “False!” a dozen-odd young voices responded in unison.

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One little boy did not join the chorus. He sat hunched in his seat, eyes fixed on a smart TV next to a whiteboard. The screen was dark, the TV was off – it seemed he wished it wasn’t.

The teacher stopped close to him. She repeated, her voice slightly raised: “Fries, cola, burgers make you healthy!” The boy came back to the classroom. “False”, he murmured.

Until a few weeks ago, classroom screens such as these would be alive at nearly all times, running animated slides, popping questions to the class, and with “True” and “False” options floating inside bubbles.

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On August 13, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration shut them down – schools in Noida and Greater Noida were directed to cap daily screen time at 30 minutes for primary school children and 60 minutes for upper-primary kids.

For teachers, the order meant going back six years – to unlearn ways of teaching they first adopted in online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic, but which they never gave up entirely even after the virus receded.

For older students, it meant returning to classroom habits and practices they had all but forgotten. And for younger children, it meant saying hello to a set of entirely new experiences – listening, focusing, and using pencil and paper more than they had ever done before.

The administration said it had heard parents who felt aspects of students’ mental and physical health suffered in ‘smart’ classes. “Teaching”, the order noted, “is being conducted by directly displaying textbooks or pre-loaded smart boards and screens are being used frequently for question-answer sessions and homework”. This, the administration felt, needed to stop.

Digital clampdown and its context

Government officials and school administrators agree there is a strong rationale for the order.

An official who was involved in drafting the order said an estimated 50% of children in Class 1 had begun to report problems with their vision because smartboards had replaced textbooks and teachers were using remotes to flip through pages.

“Smartboards were meant to only explain a few complex concepts. But schools have uploaded pre-text on them. Many parents have complained that their children have developed dryness in their eyes because they have been staring at smartboards all day,” the officer said.

Aditi Basu Roy, principal of Grads International School in Greater Noida, said that the dependence on digital tools was not a new phenomenon, but had increased greatly in recent years.

Her school, Basu Roy said, was among the first to transition to ‘smart’ teaching following the pandemic. Teaching through screens was a great help, but once in-person classes resumed, she noticed changes in her students, including a clear difficulty in paying attention.

“We found that smaller children had forgotten how to write… The small ‘r’ or the small ‘j’, for example,” she said. “Also, they were finding it difficult to focus and to concentrate.”

Basu Roy also found that teachers were continuing to depend on the digital tools they had adopted during the pandemic. “They were communicating through WhatsApp groups, homework was being given on phones, attendance, notes and daily tasks were being managed on software such as Learning Management System (LMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),” she said.

Parents too had noticed the change, and had begun to complain.

Dr Gayathri, a student counsellor at Basu Roy’s school, recalled her experience with the parents of a Class 3 student. “They said their child’s behaviour had changed. He would throw things if they refused to give him a phone or switch on the TV. It had become difficult for them to get him to sit still even for half an hour,” she said. Teachers of the child told Dr Gayathri that he was unable to focus in class as well.

The mother of a Class 8 student of a Noida school who is a teacher herself, said the continued dependence on Covid-time digital tools had changed teaching and learning in ways that she found uncomfortable.

“If a student can’t complete his homework, the teacher, instead of engaging with the child directly, simply clicks a picture of the work of a student who has completed the work, and puts it on the classroom group. So my son is glued to the screen to keep up with the rest of the class,” she said.

“One day I asked him what he had learnt in school, and he said they had watched a science video on YouTube. He asks ChatGPT for answers to questions. He says their teacher does the same,” she said.

Her son’s school WhatsApp group is open “all the time”, the woman, who did not want her name published, said. “It started during Covid and it has increased a lot. Unki saari baatein hi digital hain (All their conversations are online).”

At one point, she was scared and frustrated enough to consider giving up her career just to focus on her son, the woman also said.

Devyani Vohra, a 46-year-old mother of two girls studying in Classes 9 and 12 in an International Baccalaureate (IB) school in the city, said there’s “a little bit of not wanting to leave the screen” in her younger daughter.

But despite being acutely conscious of the problems of too much screen time, Vohra and her husband had no choice.

“The children are doing all their homework online, everything is communicated online. In IB, especially in senior school, everything is online, even exams,” she said. “When you try to restrict their (children’s) screen time, they don’t like it. We can’t change anything in school, so we try to limit screen time at home.”

Vohra said she tries to ensure her children shut down their devices two hours before bedtime. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” she added.

Basu Roy agreed that the ceiling on screen time imposed by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has forced a change to this situation.

The large screens in her school’s classrooms are now switched on only on Wednesdays and Fridays, but for no more than half an hour.

Whiteboards and pink, red, blue, and black markers have returned. The school’s portable projector is largely confined to her room. “The students are back to learning outside the screens,” she said.

Students study from a projector screen. (Credit: Gajendra Yadav) Students study from a projector screen. (Credit: Gajendra Yadav)

The visible impact on children

The direct impact of heightened screen time on children, documented in several studies around the world, is visible in hospitals and doctors’ chambers across the National Capital Region.

The Indian Express met 42-year-old Senthil outside the OPD building at AIIMS with his daughter, a Class 2 student at a prominent South Delhi school. She was wearing a pair of glasses that looked enormous on her face.

“She gets hyperactive, she can’t focus on her studies. Her homework has started suffering, and her class performance is slipping. I have brought her to consult a doctor,” Senthil said.

Since joining the UKG class in 2024, the child’s homework and assignments have come through digital platforms, apps, and portals. The family bought her an iPad. Soon, the homework began sliding into YouTube — first Peppa Pig, then CoComelon, then an endless scroll of unboxing videos and cartoon shorts that no one in Senthil’s house could quite keep track of.

“In the last six months, her mood has deteriorated so much that we could no longer explain it away as a ‘phase’,” Senthil said.

Shalini, the mother of a 9-year-old Class 3 student at another South Delhi school, told The Indian Express that her daughter has been suffering from “anxiety” for almost a year now.

“She simply stopped talking much. Her friendships, once effortless, began to thin out. She started having mood swings which were sudden, disproportionate, and alarming. One evening, when she got really angry, my husband said we need to get her checked,” Shalini said.

The couple had gone to their child’s school counsellor earlier. This time, they decided it had to be AIIMS.

Dr Rajesh Sagar, child psychiatrist at AIIMS, Delhi, said cases like these, once seen only occasionally in his OPD, had become more common in recent years, “especially as children’s screen time has increased considerably”.

“We are seeing a rise in ADHD-like presentations and anxiety issues tied to this,” Dr Sagar said. The signs, he explained, can look deceptively ordinary at first — a child who speaks too loudly, forgets frequently, struggles to hold a peer group together, seems perpetually restless. But layered against excessive screen use, these signs become harder to gloss over.

A study by the National Council of CBSE Schools found that nearly 74% of students nationwide now spend more than two hours a day on screens for purely non-academic purposes, with around 21% crossing four hours daily.

A recent AIIMS study found that Indian children average roughly 2.2 hours of screen time a day — more than double what paediatric guidelines consider safe. In urban India, nearly half of all parents surveyed said their children spent more than three hours daily across social media, video-streaming platforms, and online gaming.

According to the World Health Organization, screen time is not recommended at all for children under the age of 1, and no more than an hour is advised for children between the ages of 2 and 4.

The American Academy of Paediatrics recommends tighter time limits and, where screens are unavoidable, a conscious push toward high-quality, educational content. This is a far cry from the algorithm-driven autoplay that most children actually encounter.

Dr Sagar said increased screen times can reshape developing brains, undermining attention and concentration, and impacting core executive functions such as planning, focus, multitasking, working memory, cognitive flexibility, problem-solving, and self-regulation.

The prefrontal cortex, which governs these skills, is vulnerable, as a result of which reading ability declines, and creative, unstructured play of the kind that nurtures imagination and independent thought gradually disappears and is replaced by passive consumption.

Schools play a pivotal role in shaping healthier digital habits for children, as classrooms are often the first structured environment in which screen use is normalised, Dr Sagar said.

Beyond limiting device-based homework, schools can actively reintroduce handwriting practice, physical books, and project-based learning that requires collaboration and creativity away from screens, he said.

According to experts, scheduled outdoor play, art, and sports periods help restore balance, while teachers can model mindful digital use by encouraging students to pause autoplay features and engage with educational content deliberately. Schools can partner with parents through workshops and awareness sessions, ensuring that strategies to reduce screen dependence are consistent both at home and in the classroom, the experts said.

Dr Sagar emphasised that excessive screen use in children should not be seen simply as “addiction”; they often mask deeper issues such as anxiety, emotional distress, or social isolation. A significant number of children he sees carry underlying vulnerabilities such as anxiety disorders or ADHD, which screen exposure tends to worsen, the doctor said.

According to Dr Sagar, treatment, if needed, rarely begins with medication. “Psychological measures come first — we talk to them, use creative activities, customise the approach to the child, engage them, involve them,” he said. And parental counselling is often as important as anything done directly with the child, he said.

For Senthil’s daughter, who gets her homework on a digital device, the doctor had old-fashioned advice. “Print it out. Hand her a highlighter, coloured pens. Let her hold a physical page again.”