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Noida schools cut classroom screen time: What happens when smart TVs go dark?

Noida and Greater Noida schools have been asked to switch off smart TVs in classrooms after the district administration capped daily screen time for students. How are teachers and students adapting?

A classroom at a Greater Noida school. (Credit: Amit Mehra)A classroom at a Greater Noida school. (Credit: Amit Mehra)
Written by: Drishti Jain, Tabshir Shams
11 min readOct 5, 2026 07:49 AM IST First published on: Oct 5, 2026 at 07:37 AM IST

One morning last month, primary-class children in a Noida school revised true/ false question-answers ahead of their half-yearly Environmental Studies (EVS) examination.

“Fries, cola, burgers make you healthy,” announced their teacher, walking past desks. “False!” a dozen-odd young voices responded in unison.

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Tabshir Shams
Tabshir Shams

Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Rela... Read More

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