Noida schools to hold classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Thursday

From Thursday, classrooms for the youngest learners in Gautam Buddh Nagar will look different. Primary students will be able to stay home and join lessons digitally, or come to school as usual — the choice now rests with parents.
The district administration has told every school in Noida and Greater Noida to run a dual system for Classes 1 to 5. The arrangement will continue till the pollution emergency eases.The instruction covers state-run schools, aided institutions and recognised private schools alike.
No school has been left out of its scope.The trigger is the enforcement of the third stage of the anti-pollution emergency plan for Delhi-NCR. The central air watchdog ordered the measure on November 6 after the region’s air turned sharply unhealthy.
Acting on it, the local basic education office circulated its own order the next day.According to the watchdog’s clause for schools, Delhi along with Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar must offer the mixed mode for primary sections wherever internet-based teaching is possible.
Neighbouring NCR states have been urged to weigh a similar step.Basic education officer Rahul Pawar has directed heads of institutions to put the system in place without delay. Schools that ignore the instruction risk departmental action, officials said.
The reasoning is simple — small children suffer first when the air turns toxic. Prolonged exposure can trigger coughing, wheezing, watering eyes, skin rashes and worsening asthma, doctors say.And the air has been unforgiving.
Over the 24 hours ending Wednesday afternoon, Noida’s average index stood at 291, while Greater Noida logged 257. Both readings sit in the poor bracket.
Live monitors, however, showed sharper spikes. Pockets such as Sector 62 and Sector 1 in Noida breached the 300 mark for stretches, entering the very-poor zone that makes even healthy adults uncomfortable after some time outdoors.
In view of this, schools have been advised to suspend morning assemblies in open grounds, outdoor games and other outdoor activities for primary children.Paediatricians are asking families to keep children indoors as far as possible, shut windows during morning and evening peaks, use air purifiers if available, and make children wear well-fitted masks on unavoidable outings.
For many parents, the hybrid option comes as a relief. It lets learning continue without forcing a daily commute through thick smog, they said.