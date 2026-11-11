Noida schools to hold classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode from Thursday

From Thursday, classrooms for the youngest learners in Gautam Buddh Nagar will look different. Primary students will be able to stay home and join lessons digitally, or come to school as usual — the choice now rests with parents.

The district administration has told every school in Noida and Greater Noida to run a dual system for Classes 1 to 5. The arrangement will continue till the pollution emergency eases.The instruction covers state-run schools, aided institutions and recognised private schools alike.

No school has been left out of its scope.The trigger is the enforcement of the third stage of the anti-pollution emergency plan for Delhi-NCR. The central air watchdog ordered the measure on November 6 after the region’s air turned sharply unhealthy.