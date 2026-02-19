Noida schools get bomb threat emails during CBSE exams; police say all hoax

School authorities said that the management alerted the police after receiving the threat emails on their official email IDs.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNoidaFeb 19, 2026 08:57 PM IST
Police said that between 8 am and 9 am, officers received back-to-back calls informing them about the bomb threat mailsPolice said that between 8 am and 9 am, officers received back-to-back calls informing them about the bomb threat mails. (File Photo)
Several schools in Noida received bomb threat emails on Thursday while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations were underway, police said, adding that the threats were all declared as hoax.

“Multiple schools received bomb threat mails in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Thursday. Following the information about the threat emails, multiple teams were dispatched and extensive searches in all schools were conducted,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narain Mishra, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

“Nothing suspicious has been found and prima facie the emails fall in the hoax category. However, our cyber team is checking from where the emails were generated,” he added.

The search did not affect students who were appearing for the board exams, the ACP added.

Police said that between 8 am and 9 am, officers received back-to-back calls informing them about the bomb threat mails. Soon, an additional force was called from police lines and equally dispatched to all schools, they added.

A case has been registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station, and further investigation is underway, officers said.

