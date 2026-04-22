‘Need Rs 20,000 to post bail, where will we get it from’?: Family of workers arrested over Noida protest

Munni Devi and her mother Lalita outside the Noida district court. Devi's husband Anand Kumar Ram is among the arrested workers. (Express Photo by Drishti Jain)

Munni Devi’s eyes well up. But in a few seconds, she regains her composure and carries her two-year-old son as she steps out of a lawyer’s cabin at the Noida district court on Monday.

On April 17, 25-year-old Devi had frantically boarded a late night train from Bihar’s Arrah after her husband, Anand Kumar Ram (30), was arrested from his workplace for his alleged role in the violent workers’ protest of April 13.

“When we met him the next day (April 18) at Kasna jail to hand him a change of clothes, he told us the HR called him and the police were waiting there. They took him, along with two other workers, to a nearby garden-like area and showed CCTV footage of the protest,” she claims, adding that police pointed out her husband in the video.