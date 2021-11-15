At Noida Rozgar mela, those laid off during pandemic hope for a new start

An anxious Sanjeev Kumar (33) sat on a bench at Noida’s Shilp Haat to fill out a job application on Sunday. As he wrote down his details, he also kept an eye on the crowd to see how many picked up the same form. Sanjeev was among 4,500 persons who submitted their applications on the second day of the job fair. Unemployed for the last year after losing his job during the Covid lockdown, he expressed hope about his visit.

The 2-day ‘Rozgar Mela’ was organised by the Noida Authority along with Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority, Greater Noida Industrial Authority, and industrial associations.

Several large and mid-scale companies such as Vivo, Oppo, Haier, industrial organisations, handloom companies, Noida Apparel Cluster, and other agencies have set up stalls to provide employment opportunities to locals, said officials. The first day saw 3,300 persons submitting their applications.

Sanjeev, who hails from Bulandshahr, said he worked as a purchase manager for a manufacturing firm in Noida and earned Rs 18,000 a month. Following losses sustained by the company, he was laid off before Diwali last year. Despite 7.6 years of experience in the industry, he has been unable to find a job.

“The previous company I worked with used to carry out manufacturing for an electronic company. Many people were laid off following Covid. I tried applying to 5-6 companies in the last year but there are no jobs. Most companies are not willing to take anyone. It is a desperate time for us. I came to know of this job fair and I am trying my luck here as well,” he said.

Sanjeev shifted his family to Bulandshahr so his child could study without disruptions. In the past year, he relied on earnings from his fields to sustain his family.

For Aligarh resident Rohit Sharma (22), a job in the current scenario seems like a dream.

“Due to some issue with extra leaves, I had to resign from the manufacturing unit of a Chinese mobile phone company. It has been more than 1.5 years, and I have not been able to find a job. I stayed at home all this while, working on the farm. I came for this fair from Aligarh, but I don’t think I will get a job . Everywhere you go, they turn you away because there are so many people for a few jobs,” he said.

Rohit lives with his parents and relies on the family income which comes through dairy products and farming.

Job seekers claimed that due to the economic slowdown, several companies have done away with incentives.

“My company makes us work for long hours without incentives. They had earlier made us resign during Covid so they do not have to give us any employee benefits. When cases came down, they made re-join with a new contract. Since it is a tough time, we don’t have many options,” said Jitendra (28), an operator for a manufacturing company in Sector 63.

Jitendra said he is married but the couple have no children. After he was laid off, he went to his hometown in Etah to save money. However, most of his savings have been exhausted in the last one year.

Also at the fair was Rohit Kumar (23), a second-year BA student from Ghaziabad, who was looking for an internship. Due to financial constraints, he said he has been relying on entry-level jobs that pay Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 a month to fund his education which suffered massively following the pandemic.



“I used to work in the distribution department of a local medicine supplier. I was able to pay my fees and also sponsor my college expenses. As the first wave began, I was asked to leave. I have asked many people and there is no work,” he said.

Most companies were offering operator-level jobs or work requiring a diploma degree. On-the-spot registrations were being carried out and companies will shortlist candidates as per their requirements. Employers will give preference to locals of Gautam Buddh Nagar and those associated with agricultural activities in the region, said officials.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan visited the job fair on Sunday and stated that investment worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore has been brought in the region and training centres set up under the Kaushal Vikas scheme will create jobs.

Last year, the UP government launched Mission Rojgar to provide employment opportunities. CM Yogi Adityanath claimed 4.5 lakh government jobs have been given so far in the last four years.