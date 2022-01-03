Noida: Officials to review Jewar airport development in key meeting

A review meeting of development projects at the Noida International Airport (Jewar airport) site will take place on Monday. The board meeting, likely to be the last in the current Uttar Pradesh assembly session, will be taking crucial decisions on the status of several ongoing projects. The foundation stone for the Jewar airport was laid in a large-scale ceremony last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath.

The officials are likely to grant nod for further construction in the region, including roads. The clearing of the area and maintenance work began last year as the land was handed over to the concessionaire on lease. Multiple proposals submitted in connection with development projects will be examined by the authority.

The organisation will also deliberate on bid documents for the proposed Toy Park, Film City and other projects.

The airport will be developed in four phases over the next 30 years, said authorities. As per initial calculations, phase-1 will witness approximate traffic of 12 million passengers per annum which is expected to increase to 70 million passengers per annum by the end of phase-4. The cost of the airport is set to increase from Rs 4,588 crore in the first phase to Rs 29,560 crore.