scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 03, 2022
Must Read

Noida: Officials to review Jewar airport development in key meeting

The foundation stone for the Jewar airport was laid in a large-scale ceremony last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 3, 2022 1:04:10 pm
A representative image of how the Jewar airport will look like.

A review meeting of development projects at the Noida International Airport (Jewar airport) site will take place on Monday. The board meeting, likely to be the last in the current Uttar Pradesh assembly session, will be taking crucial decisions on the status of several ongoing projects. The foundation stone for the Jewar airport was laid in a large-scale ceremony last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath.

The officials are likely to grant nod for further construction in the region, including roads. The clearing of the area and maintenance work began last year as the land was handed over to the concessionaire on lease. Multiple proposals submitted in connection with development projects will be examined by the authority.

The organisation will also deliberate on bid documents for the proposed Toy Park, Film City and other projects.

More from Delhi

The airport will be developed in four phases over the next 30 years, said authorities. As per initial calculations, phase-1 will witness approximate traffic of 12 million passengers per annum which is expected to increase to 70 million passengers per annum by the end of phase-4. The cost of the airport is set to increase from Rs 4,588 crore in the first phase to Rs 29,560 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 03: Latest News

Advertisement