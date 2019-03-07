Toggle Menu
Noida: Retired officer shot at by two armed menhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/noida-retired-officer-shot-at-by-two-armed-men-5614578/

Noida: Retired officer shot at by two armed men

Singh had earlier served in the General Reserve Engineering Forces, an execution wing of the BRO. After he retired, he served in the Public Works Department for a few years, before taking up roles in local anti-corruption committees.

TMC councillor who was shot at blames fellow party leader, police say probe is on
“Around 9 am, we received information that a shooting had taken place at an elderly person’s house,” said Surender Bhati, SHO. (Representational Image)

A 61-year-old retired Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officer was shot at, allegedly by two armed assailants, in a Jewar village Wednesday. Police said Shyam Singh escaped as the bullet grazed his temple.

“Around 9 am, we received information that a shooting had taken place at an elderly person’s house. Singh was taken to Kailash Hospital. We are yet to receive a complaint from the family,” said Surender Bhati, SHO (Jewar).

Singh had earlier served in the General Reserve Engineering Forces, an execution wing of the BRO. After he retired, he served in the Public Works Department for a few years, before taking up roles in local anti-corruption committees.

“I live on the second floor, while uncle (Singh) stays below. He was sitting outside and reading the newspaper. Around 8.30 am, two men came on a bike and stopped next to our house. They came in and pretended to touch uncle’s feet. Suddenly, one of them took out a gun and fired two shots. He dodged the first, but the second hit his head,” said Sunder Singh, a relative. The assailants fled the spot.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Graves vandalised at Thane cemetery, local residents to meet collector today
2 BMC rejects proposal seeking nod for disqualification of Sena leader
3 MHADA refuses to buy 7-acre plot in Borivali to build affordable houses