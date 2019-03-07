Noida: Retired officer shot at by two armed men

A 61-year-old retired Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officer was shot at, allegedly by two armed assailants, in a Jewar village Wednesday. Police said Shyam Singh escaped as the bullet grazed his temple.

“Around 9 am, we received information that a shooting had taken place at an elderly person’s house. Singh was taken to Kailash Hospital. We are yet to receive a complaint from the family,” said Surender Bhati, SHO (Jewar).

Singh had earlier served in the General Reserve Engineering Forces, an execution wing of the BRO. After he retired, he served in the Public Works Department for a few years, before taking up roles in local anti-corruption committees.

“I live on the second floor, while uncle (Singh) stays below. He was sitting outside and reading the newspaper. Around 8.30 am, two men came on a bike and stopped next to our house. They came in and pretended to touch uncle’s feet. Suddenly, one of them took out a gun and fired two shots. He dodged the first, but the second hit his head,” said Sunder Singh, a relative. The assailants fled the spot.