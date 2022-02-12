Noida lifts curbs as Covid cases dip; restaurants, cinema halls to function at full capacity

With Covid cases on the decline, authorities have lifted several restrictions in Gautam Buddh Nagar. As per the fresh orders, restaurants, gyms and cinema halls can function at full capacity.

According to officials, the active case load in the district has dropped to less than 1,000, paving the way for the relaxations. Covid-appropriate behaviour must be observed, they said.

Night curfew will continue to be in place between 11 pm and 5 am. Not more than 200 persons will be allowed to attend weddings. Events can be held at open venues at 50 per cent capacity, the order said.

Entry to malls and shops will be permitted only for those wearing masks, the administration added. The Covid command centre will continue to track and test patients to prevent further spread of the infection.

On Friday, the district reported 60 fresh cases, with the active case load at 848.