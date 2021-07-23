Noida reports zero covid cases for the first time in July

As Covid cases dip across Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddh Nagar had zero fresh cases on Thursday. In the past 10 days, the district has been reporting less than 10 Covid cases each day on an average. The tally of active cases in Noida has come down to 28 as per official figures. Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the several districts in the state that has not reported any fresh case in a day.

With three fresh recoveries on Thursday, a total number of 62,674 patients have been discharged since the breakout. Noida administration has not reported a single death in the last three weeks with the totaly tally of deceased persons being 466, officials said.

CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed officials to carry out large scale testing, treatment and surveillance in order to bring down active cases and new infections. Further instructions have been issued to individual district officials in a series of meetings to prepare for a possible third wave of infections.

The district health department will be looking to conduct mass testing in children within the age group of 5-18 in view of the third wave. A 100 bed pediatric staff was also set up earlier in Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) as part of Covid safety measures.

Neighboring district Ghaziabad has reported zero cases on three days in the month of July.