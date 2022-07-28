Ground Report: In Noida, rain brings power cuts and clogged drains, RWAs rings alarm bells

By Mohana Sarkar

Power cuts lasting hours and drains in desperate need of maintenance have emerged as key concerns during the rainy season in Noida, with resident welfare associations (RWAs) urging authorities to intervene and address the crises.

Just last week, on July 23, more than 75 RWAs under the umbrella body of Federation of Noida Residents Welfare (FONERWA) held a meeting in sector 52 with the officials from the discom PVVNL to press for their demand for uninterrupted power supply.

“Noida is popularly known to be a no power cut zone, but the ground reality is completely different.. long hours without electricity and water. Rains, in particular, affect electricity immensely,” said T S Arora, general secretary of the RWA of Sector 39. “July saw undeclared breakdowns that lasted anywhere between 20 minutes and 6-7 hours.”

Sector 39 has roughly 600 plots, and the plight of residents is exacerbated since backup power facilities – mostly diesel generator sets – sometimes tend to stop working when power outages last several hours. Residents also say frequent fluctuations in electricity tend to damage electrical appliances.

“Power outages are an everyday issue in Sector 62 – it goes out even after a little drizzle. Even generators cannot be depended on because if we cross the particular load given to us – the 220 V assigned for domestic usage – we are levied a fine,” said B S Mathur, vice-president of the federation of RWAs of Sector 62.

Among those present at the July 23 meeting with RWAs was PVVNL managing director Arvind Mallappa Bangari and chief engineer V N Singh. Residents highlighted issues such as transformer failures, ageing electric lines, rusty poles, broken meter boxes and untrimmed trees that risk falling on transformers during thunderstorms. One of the key demands was the need for an underground cable system to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

While Bangari did not make specific commitments, he assured their concerns would be taken up with the Noida Authority. He also assured that the quality of electricity meters would improve and old electric infrastructure would be replaced.

He said a Rs 32 crore proposal had already been sent to the Noida electricity department, that would include upgradation of old electric equipment and would be completed within 4-5 months after approval. He also directed for an increase in stipulated load on transformers in sectors that need them, and asked RWAs to have monthly meetings with officials.

“It is true that sectors in Noida face frequent power tripping but preventive maintenance measures are being undertaken and a proposal is already in place,” Singh, the Chief Engineer, told The Indian Express.

While power supply remains the primary grievance, RWAs have also been raising other concerns. V K Gandhi, president of the federation of RWAs of Sector 62, an umbrella body of 47 societies, said: “The 1-km stretch along the boundary of this has 13 societies along the Metro rail that overlook uncovered nalas. The water attracts mosquitoes… The demand to cover these nalas has been flagged for over five years now.”

Arora, the RWA functionary from Sector 39, also said open drains are a concern. “Elevation of drains need to be proper. Because the drainage system is not proper, water gets clogged on roads during rains,” he said, pointing to at least three open drains along footpaths of Sector 39. Arora said a letter was sent to the principal general manager of Noida Authority on July 21 requesting closing of open drains, but action is yet to be taken.

The letter, addressed to the principal general manager of the Noida Authority, also flagged issues such as uprooted and broken tiles and garbage accumulated in small heaps on pavements, apart from the need to increase the number of safai karamcharis.

Indu Prakash, OSD Noida Authority, said, “We have a daily updated roster of sector-wise cleaning of drains. Wherever machines are required, we make sure to employ machines. The cleaning of drains should have tentatively been done before the monsoons but the process of publishing tenders delayed the process.”

Sector 62 in particular faces a challenge in cleaning of drains due to elevated walls being built around them in 2016, making it difficult for trucks to do cleaning work and forcing sanitation workers to do so manually. A letter dated November 2021 to the CEO of the Noida Authority had highlighted this concern.

O P Ray, senior manager of work circle 4 of Noida Authority who looks after sanitation of sector 62 and 63, said, “An estimated budget to cover up the drains has been proposed to the Noida Authority. The process of publishing tenders is what is taking time. About 873 casts have already been ordered to cover these drains. The work would be completed in about 3 months’ time from the approval of the budget.”

Rajiv Tyagi, the principal general manager of Noida Authority, told The Indian Express: “We are currently seeking proposals and looking into the concerns of the sectors; regular meetings are also being carried out to understand sector-specific issues. Whatever is feasible under our jurisdiction and the norms and regulations is what we are doing. The e-tendering process is what takes time.”