scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Ground Report: In Noida, rain brings power cuts and clogged drains, RWAs rings alarm bells

Noida news: Last week, more than 75 RWAs under the umbrella body of Federation of Noida Residents Welfare held a meeting in sector 52 with the officials from the discom PVVNL to press for their demand for uninterrupted power supply.

Noida |
Updated: July 28, 2022 12:25:13 pm
Power cuts lasting hours and drains in desperate need of maintenance have emerged as key concerns during the rainy season in Noida, with resident welfare associations (RWAs) urging authorities to intervene and address the crises. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

By Mohana Sarkar

Power cuts lasting hours and drains in desperate need of maintenance have emerged as key concerns during the rainy season in Noida, with resident welfare associations (RWAs) urging authorities to intervene and address the crises.

Just last week, on July 23, more than 75 RWAs under the umbrella body of Federation of Noida Residents Welfare (FONERWA) held a meeting in sector 52 with the officials from the discom PVVNL to press for their demand for uninterrupted power supply.

“Noida is popularly known to be a no power cut zone, but the ground reality is completely different.. long hours without electricity and water. Rains, in particular, affect electricity immensely,” said T S Arora, general secretary of the RWA of Sector 39. “July saw undeclared breakdowns that lasted anywhere between 20 minutes and 6-7 hours.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Sector 39 has roughly 600 plots, and the plight of residents is exacerbated since backup power facilities – mostly diesel generator sets – sometimes tend to stop working when power outages last several hours. Residents also say frequent fluctuations in electricity tend to damage electrical appliances.

“Power outages are an everyday issue in Sector 62 – it goes out even after a little drizzle. Even generators cannot be depended on because if we cross the particular load given to us – the 220 V assigned for domestic usage – we are levied a fine,” said B S Mathur, vice-president of the federation of RWAs of Sector 62.

Among those present at the July 23 meeting with RWAs was PVVNL managing director Arvind Mallappa Bangari and chief engineer V N Singh. Residents highlighted issues such as transformer failures, ageing electric lines, rusty poles, broken meter boxes and untrimmed trees that risk falling on transformers during thunderstorms. One of the key demands was the need for an underground cable system to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

While Bangari did not make specific commitments, he assured their concerns would be taken up with the Noida Authority. He also assured that the quality of electricity meters would improve and old electric infrastructure would be replaced.

He said a Rs 32 crore proposal had already been sent to the Noida electricity department, that would include upgradation of old electric equipment and would be completed within 4-5 months after approval. He also directed for an increase in stipulated load on transformers in sectors that need them, and asked RWAs to have monthly meetings with officials.

“It is true that sectors in Noida face frequent power tripping but preventive maintenance measures are being undertaken and a proposal is already in place,” Singh, the Chief Engineer, told The Indian Express.

While power supply remains the primary grievance, RWAs have also been raising other concerns. V K Gandhi, president of the federation of RWAs of Sector 62, an umbrella body of 47 societies, said: “The 1-km stretch along the boundary of this has 13 societies along the Metro rail that overlook uncovered nalas. The water attracts mosquitoes… The demand to cover these nalas has been flagged for over five years now.”

Arora, the RWA functionary from Sector 39, also said open drains are a concern. “Elevation of drains need to be proper. Because the drainage system is not proper, water gets clogged on roads during rains,” he said, pointing to at least three open drains along footpaths of Sector 39. Arora said a letter was sent to the principal general manager of Noida Authority on July 21 requesting closing of open drains, but action is yet to be taken.

The letter, addressed to the principal general manager of the Noida Authority, also flagged issues such as uprooted and broken tiles and garbage accumulated in small heaps on pavements, apart from the need to increase the number of safai karamcharis.

Indu Prakash, OSD Noida Authority, said, “We have a daily updated roster of sector-wise cleaning of drains. Wherever machines are required, we make sure to employ machines. The cleaning of drains should have tentatively been done before the monsoons but the process of publishing tenders delayed the process.”

Sector 62 in particular faces a challenge in cleaning of drains due to elevated walls being built around them in 2016, making it difficult for trucks to do cleaning work and forcing sanitation workers to do so manually. A letter dated November 2021 to the CEO of the Noida Authority had highlighted this concern.

O P Ray, senior manager of work circle 4 of Noida Authority who looks after sanitation of sector 62 and 63, said, “An estimated budget to cover up the drains has been proposed to the Noida Authority. The process of publishing tenders is what is taking time. About 873 casts have already been ordered to cover these drains. The work would be completed in about 3 months’ time from the approval of the budget.”

More from Delhi

Rajiv Tyagi, the principal general manager of Noida Authority, told The Indian Express: “We are currently seeking proposals and looking into the concerns of the sectors; regular meetings are also being carried out to understand sector-specific issues. Whatever is feasible under our jurisdiction and the norms and regulations is what we are doing. The e-tendering process is what takes time.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

What would offend the mighty Devi

5

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secy
Bengal school jobs scam

Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secy

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement