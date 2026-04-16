Noida protests: Some industrial units resume operations as workers return

Copies of the revised wage rates were pasted with written messages appealing to workers not to pay attention to ‘misinformation’. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Two days after Noida workers’ protest demanding a wage hike turned violent, a few factories resumed operations in Noida Phase-2 and other areas of the industrial township in the National Capital Region (NCR) with workers reporting to work on Wednesday.

While posters with ‘Closed’ written on them were stuck at the gates of a few factories, copies of the revised wage rates were also pasted with written messages appealing to workers not to pay attention to ‘misinformation’.

Brief protests took place in a few pockets of the city on Tuesday as well, including at Shiv Nadar University in Dadri, which were contained by the police.