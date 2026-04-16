Noida protests: Some industrial units resume operations as workers return

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Two days after Noida workers’ protest demanding a wage hike turned violent, a few factories resumed operations in Noida Phase-2 and other areas of the industrial township in the National Capital Region (NCR) with workers reporting to work on Wednesday.
While posters with ‘Closed’ written on them were stuck at the gates of a few factories, copies of the revised wage rates were also pasted with written messages appealing to workers not to pay attention to ‘misinformation’.
Brief protests took place in a few pockets of the city on Tuesday as well, including at Shiv Nadar University in Dadri, which were contained by the police.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police carried out a flag march across several hotspots in the district, including Sector 88 and Phase 2.
Meanwhile, Noida officials visited a few industrial units in the city.
District Magistrate Medha Roopam conducted site inspections at two industrial units – Richaco Exports Private Limited in Sector-84, Noida, and Anmol Industries Private Limited located in Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, and interacted with the workers.
The UP government has revised interim monthly wages across Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad to Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers from the earlier Rs 11,313; Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers from Rs 12,445; and Rs 16,868 for skilled workers from Rs 13,940.
“The increased salary should reach the workers’ accounts before the 10th of every month, and a salary slip will be provided, and a complaint box will be kept in the unit premises,” Roopam said while addressing factory workers.
“All Zonal and Sector Magistrates are regularly touring industrial units, establishing communication with workers, and informing them about salary increments and government decisions. At the same time, they are appealing to everyone to return to their workplaces and continue working while maintaining peace and harmony,” she posted on her X handle
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