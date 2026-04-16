Noida Protests: Three key accused identified, Pakistan based X handlers behind disruption of peace, say police

Police personnel at the site where a large number of employees of a company vandalised vehicles following the stone pelting during a protest over their demands for a salary increment, in Phase 2 of Noida on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The Noida Police have identified three main accused in the workers’ protest that turned violent on Monday. In addition, the police said that two X handles operating from Pakistan have also been identified for spreading misleading information and disrupting peace.

On Thursday, the police said the three main accused are Rupesh Roi, an auto driver; Aditya Anand, an engineer from Jamshedpur; and Manisha Chauhan. Roi and Chauhan, both residents of Bihar, were arrested on April 11. Aditya, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur, is yet to be arrested, senior police officials said.

“All three, along with many others, had entered Noida on March 31 and April 1, and by April 9 and 10 they had created multiple WhatsApp groups and added workers through QR codes,” an official said. The official added that after tracking their movements, they were found to have been present at various places, including CAA-NRC protests and agitations in Delhi.