Noida Protests: Three key accused identified, Pakistan based X handlers behind disruption of peace, say police

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The Noida Police have identified three main accused in the workers’ protest that turned violent on Monday. In addition, the police said that two X handles operating from Pakistan have also been identified for spreading misleading information and disrupting peace.
On Thursday, the police said the three main accused are Rupesh Roi, an auto driver; Aditya Anand, an engineer from Jamshedpur; and Manisha Chauhan. Roi and Chauhan, both residents of Bihar, were arrested on April 11. Aditya, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur, is yet to be arrested, senior police officials said.
“All three, along with many others, had entered Noida on March 31 and April 1, and by April 9 and 10 they had created multiple WhatsApp groups and added workers through QR codes,” an official said. The official added that after tracking their movements, they were found to have been present at various places, including CAA-NRC protests and agitations in Delhi.
“The accused carried out marches on April 10 and delivered instigating and provocative speeches against law and order, urging workers to block roads on April 13 so their demands would be heard,” the police official said.
“We are trying to identify more people through CCTV, as the incidents of vehicles being set on fire outside Motherson occurred after the accused called workers from inside to come out and protest.”
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that two X handles operating from Pakistan were booked on April 13 for spreading misleading information electronically with the intention of disrupting public peace and law and order, and for spreading fear and anger among the public in various areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar.
In connection with the incident, FIRs under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act have been registered at Sector 20 Police Station, Gautam Buddh Nagar. As part of the investigation, user details of the accounts were obtained from the social media platform X.
A total of 13 FIRs have been registered and 62 people have been arrested, according to police officials.
“The situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has been completely normal since yesterday. This morning, the police conducted a flag march and are patrolling in accordance with the sector plan. Various industrial establishments and units in Gautam Buddh Nagar are open, and workers are working peacefully.
The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the minimum wage for workers and announced the formation of a wage board to make recommendations regarding future wage increases. The terms of the agreement reached with workers are being implemented. This has brought satisfaction to all workers, and dialogue is ongoing with all working brothers and sisters,” she said, adding that action will also be taken against such individuals under the Public Property Damage Prevention Act.
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