Aditya Anand, accused in Apr 13 Noida workers’ protest, is now linked to Manesar violence of 4 days before

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Aditya Anand, one of the accused in the April 13 workers’ protest in Noida, is to be produced before a court in Gurgaon on May 6 in relation to an FIR registered in connection with the protests in Manesar earlier this month.
Judicial Magistrate Hunney Mittal directed the issuance of a production warrant to the jail superintendent of Luksar Jail, where the accused is lodged. Anand, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur, is currently in two-day Noida Police custody along with two other accused. He is accused of being the ‘mastermind’.
Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has received a complaint from an advocate, Subhash Chandran K R, alleging illegal detention of over 1,000 individuals, including around 350 juveniles, during the unrest in Noida.
The complaint alleged that mass and arbitrary detentions were carried out without due process, that the families were not informed or provided arrest documentation, and that many of those detained were not produced before magistrates within the legally mandated time.
What does the FIR lodged in Manesar say?
The Manesar FIR was lodged on April 9 at the Industrial Sector 7 police station by an HR personnel from Richa Global Exports Pvt. Ltd, where a workers’ protest over wage-related demands allegedly turned violent.
The complainant alleged that around 200-250 protesters engaged in stone pelting, vandalism, and arson across at least three units of the company in IMT Manesar. “Vehicles belonging to both the company and police were damaged, and at least two female employees were assaulted,” the FIR claimed.
Despite prohibitory orders under BNSS Section 163, demonstrations continued and escalated into violence on April 9. Authorities responded with lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
Following investigations, police arrested six men, describing them as “outsiders” who infiltrated the protests to incite violence. Officials cited WhatsApp chats detailing a “conspiracy” to use petrol bombs and commit arson. Concurrently, the administration ordered industrial units to ensure strict wage transparency.
The FIR invokes multiple charges related to rioting, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, among others, of the BNS.
The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) had condemned the police crackdown, accusing the administration of violently repressing a peaceful protest. The union claimed 55 workers, including 20 women, were jailed and demanded their immediate release.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram