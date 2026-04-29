Aditya Anand, accused in Apr 13 Noida workers’ protest, is now linked to Manesar violence of 4 days before

Aditya Anand is one of the accused in the Noida workers’ protest.

Aditya Anand, one of the accused in the April 13 workers’ protest in Noida, is to be produced before a court in Gurgaon on May 6 in relation to an FIR registered in connection with the protests in Manesar earlier this month.

Judicial Magistrate Hunney Mittal directed the issuance of a production warrant to the jail superintendent of Luksar Jail, where the accused is lodged. Anand, a BTech graduate from NIT Jamshedpur, is currently in two-day Noida Police custody along with two other accused. He is accused of being the ‘mastermind’.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has received a complaint from an advocate, Subhash Chandran K R, alleging illegal detention of over 1,000 individuals, including around 350 juveniles, during the unrest in Noida.