Noida: Property row escalates, man shot dead on Holi

A 45-year-old man was shot dead and his brother was injured after an argument over a land dispute escalated during Holi in Greater Noida’s Surajpur village.

The victim, Anil, was celebrating Holi at home when his father, Satyapal, entered into an argument with the accused, Pawan Jindal, a local property dealer, after the latter’s vehicle hit the entrance of their house.

“The argument escalated and though Jindal left, he returned after a while and fired at the family,” said police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against Pawan Jindal and five others named accused. The accused are currently absconding, said an officer from Surajpur police station.

“We received information Tuesday afternoon that a fight had broken out between two groups of people in a Surajpur village. On reaching the spot, we found that one group had fired at the other over previous enmity. One person was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment, while his brother is currently in hospital,” said Harish Chander, DCP Central Noida.

According to police, the Scorpio car in which Pawan Jindal was travelling hit the entrance of Satyapal’s house, following which the latter’s family and neighbours raised objections. Police said Pawan, along with five-six men who were with him, began assaulting them.

Though Pawan left soon, he returned and opened fire at Satyapal’s family. The eldest son, Anil, sustained a bullet injury and died allegedly due to excessive bleeding. His brother, Sunil, is admitted in Kailash Hospital and is recovering, police officers said.

The two families in the colony have a longstanding land dispute over the passage of a road in the locality. According to police, a case over the issue is currently in the Supreme Court. There were instances of arguments, clashes between two sides in the past as well, but no fatalities occurred, an officer said.

