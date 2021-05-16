Noida: Private hospital suspends staffer for ‘irregularities in testing’

The Greater Noida Hospital has been functioning as a Covid facility for over a year since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Sharda Hospital has suspended a staff member following allegations of Covid-19 testing irregularities. This comes after the Noida administration had sent out a “final notice” to hospital authorities on Friday, seeking clarification over delayed Covid reports of patients.

“It was analysed that 191 patients were shown positive on your portal on May 10. This meant that the report of negative patients was not being uploaded, which amounts to negligence. Further analysis of the data proved there was a backlog of entries that were being uploaded. In some instances, the addresses were also different from the data provided by patients,” said the notice issued to the hospital by the Gautam Budh Nagar administration.

According to officials, Sharda Hospital allegedly delayed test results for more than 15 days, leading to problems in isolation and declaring containment zones.

Officials also claimed that faulty addresses were uploaded on the portal, which became a task for surveillance teams in tracing patients. Testing officials also analysed data from Wednesday and Thursday and found several irregularities.

Hospital authorities responded, stating that their own staff was infected with Covid, which led to the issues, and one staffer has been suspended for “irregularities”.

“Our offices were also not spared by Covid-19 either. The person in charge of uploading reports was infected with Covid-19 and another person was appointed in his place. The staff member concerned, Jai Prakash, has been suspended for one week, following the irregularities,” said Sharda Hospital in a statement.

The hospital also assured the administration that most of their staff had returned to the lab and delayed tests will be uploaded in time.

Noida residents had earlier alleged discrepancies in test results claiming that Covid labs had been delaying test results. The officials probed into the testing numbers after several complaints against Sharda had emerged.

The district Saturday reported a total of 480 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 6,850.