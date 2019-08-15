Noida: Posters of ‘missing’ MP, MLA come up, disappear in village

Fed up with administrative apathy, some residents of Surajpur Village in Greater Noida put up a sign board which said that Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar had gone ‘missing’ and even put up a reward of Rs 501 for anyone who could find them.

Advertising

Jitendra, a resident of the village who allegedly led the protest, however apologised later and removed the banner, claiming he had been “influenced” by some people.

According to locals, the 1.2-km stretch on Surajpur-Bhati road has been in a pitiable condition for three years, with rain adding to the mess. Residents claimed the MP and MLA hadn’t visited the village. “We have written five letters to the Greater Noida authority over overflowing drain water…,” said a resident.

Both the MP and MLA denied claims that they had ignored the area. “How can they call us missing? I was in the region holding a press conference on Article 370. The party has just come to power and policies will be framed. Besides, this is an unauthorised locality and the resident responsible has apologised,” Sharma said.

Nagar said: “We have carried out development work worth Rs 1.8 crore. If we were so lax in development, we would not have got so many votes from Dadri in assembly or general elections.”