No regrets, did nothing wrong, says woman seen abusing Greater Noida society guards in viral video

A day after a video of a woman allegedly abusing, threatening, and using casteist slurs against security guards at a housing society in Greater Noida West went viral, the woman told The Indian Express that she had “no regrets” and was “not sorry” for the alleged incident or her behaviour.

The woman, 45-year-old Yesha Kumar, described the incident as a “bad dream” that she wanted to forget. She said she lived alone in the society and believed that she was being targeted by some people in the complex.

A security supervisor at Amrapali Centurian Park Terrace Homes, where the incident in the video occurred early on Tuesday, filed a complaint with police on Friday.

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Speaking to The Indian Express at her residence, Kumar said the incident in the purported video began in the early hours of August 25, after she placed an order for food on the quick commerce app Zepto.

“I had placed an order around 2.30 am. But the security guards did not allow the delivery man inside the society. I had had several drinks at the time, and I did not want to go down, but they insisted that I come to the gate to fetch my order,” she said.

In the purported video, which is 4 minutes and 52 seconds long, Kumar is heard shouting at the guards, using expletives in Hindi, and threatening to kill a guard.

“Teri koi aukat nahi hai mere aage (You have no standing in front of me),” she is heard saying. She also purportedly says she would make the guards clean her shoes, threatens to hit them with her slippers, and appears to aim a kick at one of the guards.

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“I accept that I was drunk and angry, but I am not sorry for anything,” Kumar told The Indian Express on Friday. “I will not apologise because I did not do anything wrong,” she said.

Kumar alleged that other residents and the management of the society were targeting her because she was a single woman who lived alone.

“My electricity was cut without notice. They don’t allow maids to come to my house. I belong to an educated family; you can ask anyone about my background,” she said.

“I have never troubled anyone in the society. What I do inside my house is my business and no one has the right to interfere or say anything about that,” she said.

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“They call me crazy, but I am not crazy. I will continue living here. I have invested in this house. A woman has the right to live alone and be herself. But people don’t like a bold woman,” she said.

Kumar claimed she had studied at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, and had worked as a model. She said she is now involved in “events”, and has a clothing brand.

In a written complaint to police, the security agency said that the guards stopped the Zepto delivery partner at Gate No. 2 of the society, and sought permission from the resident before letting him in.

According to the complaint, permission was not granted, following which the delivery executive called the resident and informed her that he was waiting at the gate. The woman then came to the gate and began to abuse the guards and attempted to physically assault them.

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Amit Sharma, the security supervisor who was present during the incident, told The Indian Express: “She kept on abusing and would not listen. When I tried to call the police, she slapped me. I pushed her away and asked her not to get physical. My phone fell from my hand and the screen cracked.”

Sharma alleged the woman had tried to humiliate the guards by calling them “poor” and subjecting them to inappropriate and casteist remarks.

“We may be poor, but at least we are trying to earn a living. Some of us also come from decent backgrounds and own property. We want her to apologise to all the guards,” he said.

In his complaint to police, Bhanu Pratap, another security supervisor at the society, said: “We request that the matter be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and appropriate legal action be taken against the woman… We also request compensation for the damaged mobile phone belonging to our security supervisor (Amit Sharma).”

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The complaint has named nine security guards and supervisors who were allegedly subjected to abusive and inappropriate behaviour by the woman.

Police officers said proceedings have been initiated against Kumar under Sections 170, 126 and 135 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which deal with preventive actions. No FIR had been registered until late on Friday evening.