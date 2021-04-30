Noida Police to launch volunteer programme to help kids whose parents are infected with or dead owing to Covid

Relatives of a Covid-19 victim at a crematorium in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Noida Police will be launching a citizen volunteer programme to help children from families impacted by Covid-19.

Several citizens had sought help from police helplines to help out kids who have either lost their parents to the virus or both are infected by it.

The programme will be a coordination between police, childline officials and good samaritans.

“We had been receiving queries about helping children who were impacted by the pandemic. It was decided to seek help from the public on a voluntary basis and form a collective which would help children in several ways. From providing temporary accommodation to food supplies, several modalities will be figured out to ensure that children do not suffer if their families are infected. We have only begun the process and are awaiting response,” Vrinda Shukla, DCP Crimes Against Women, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

The move comes hours after The Indian Express reported on the plight of children in Delhi whose families had been hit by Covid-19.

According to police, the citizens signing up for the project will work with childline volunteers to assist the children as per the government’s regulations.

The programme will include providing transportation to children, meals, counselling and any other assistance needed on a daily basis in the absence of parental supervision. In the event of their parents’ death, adoption procedures will be followed.

“Since the childline is part of the Union Ministry, their shelter homes will receive funding as part of the project. We will also be asking for community support to raise funds. The idea is that the children, who have nowhere to go, should have an avenue,” Shukla added.

Noida police received more than 15 queries in the last few days regarding children whose parents had either passed away or had been infected. Officials believe that several cases in slums and unregistered colonies would still be under the radar.

On Thursday, Noida Police appealed on Twitter for locals to participate in the programme. In a few hours, more than 20 Noida residents signed up for the programme.

A helpline number will be launched which will be managed by women officers from Noida headquarters. Each call will be monitored by DCP Crimes Against Woman herself, said officials.

The police may be reached at 9870395200 regarding the project.