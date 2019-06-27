Noida police to issue ‘red cards’ to men found harassing women

In an effort to strengthen its ‘anti-Romeo squads’, Noida Police will issue red cards as warnings to men who bother women in public by following them or passing comments. In a bid to protect women from teasing and street harassment, police will also seek feedback from residents to identify areas with a greater probability of the offence.

Advertising

“The red card is essentially a non-coercive measure which will serve as a warning to those who harass women verbally or non-verbally. The person’s details, including his address and contact number, will be noted in a register for future record. If the person is found committing an offence of this nature again, strict action will be taken. The card is aimed at serving as a deterrent to people who make women feel unsafe,” said Vineet Jaiswal, SP (Rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The red card will highlight that making derogatory comments at a woman or following her are offences and can invite jail time.

Police will also distribute feedback forms at schools and colleges from Thursday, seeking suggestions from women about areas where the presence of ‘anti-Romeo squads’ is needed. Over the coming week, police will map these areas and deploy teams accordingly.

Advertising

“There are times when women are walking home from schools, coaching centres or colleges, and men hang around these areas to harass them. The feedback form will help us identify such areas, and we can ensure strict vigil,” Jaiswal said.

Each team will have at least one sub-inspector, two male and two female constables. Police personnel will be in both uniforms and plainclothes during patrolling.