Noida police stop accident victim’s funeral to take body for autopsy

No complaint in the case has been received so far. No complaint in the case has been received so far.

A 45-year-old man died, allegedly after being hit by a white Maruti Eeco van, while on his way to a park near his residence in Noida, police said. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and was shared on social media, prompting police to take the man’s body for post-mortem examination from the cremation ground in Noida Sector 122, police said.

Police came to know about the incident around 8.15 am Tuesday, after receiving a PCR call from local residents. ”The man has been identified as Virender (45) and was a resident of Sarfabad village in Noida. He was going to a nearby park on his cycle when he was hit. We reached his residence and were told that the body had been taken for cremation. Our team then reached the cremation ground and stopped the rituals so the body could be taken to the post-mortem centre. No complaint in the case has been received so far. The post-mortem is still taking place. We will take action once a complaint is submitted and an FIR is filed,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, SHO of Noida’s Phase 3 police station.

The CCTV footage shows a white Maruti Eeco van entering the camera’s frame from the left and hitting a man, police said. The footage further showed the man being thrown off the ground and hitting the trunk of a tree, while the van rammed into another car parked in front, police said.

Police sources said the van belonged to a resident of the same village. “There might be pressure on the deceased’s family to settle the matter. People inside the van had come to the village to attend a wedding. The hurried manner in which the family was preparing for the cremation raises several concerns. We are waiting for the post-mortem examination to be conducted, following which statements can be recorded,” a senior police officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App