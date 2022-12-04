Noida police rescue two kidnapped girls from Gujarat

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have rescued two minor girls, aged 15 and 17, after they were allegedly kidnapped on November 30. They have been returned to their parents and the alleged kidnapper is in police custody. The police said the accused’s motive was reportedly to “roam about and also find work for the children.”

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the girls’ parents, the accused is the mother of one of their school friends. Two of the children had gone with the accused after tuition classes in the evening and their friend was scolded by her and sent away.

Three teams of police were then formed to investigate the matter. The accused was seen with the girls on CCTV footage near the place where the third girl had seen them, while the nearby railway stations in Old Delhi, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Anand Vihar were checked. They were not found in these areas, or in other places such as bus stands. The police then began mobile surveillance.

While the accused’s phone was initially switched off, the police eventually traced it to Mumbai. In Mumbai, the police spoke to a tempo vehicle driver, who said he had dropped them at the Bandra railway station.

Her phone was again traced, after which the police reached Godhra in Gujarat and contacted the Railway Police Force (RPF) at the spot. A ticket collector at the railway station had then informed them that the girls and woman were in the general coach of one of the trains after which they were recovered.

After the children were found, their mother said, “We are very happy with the work of the police, and we thank them… especially the police at the chowki, who came with us till Mumbai to search and helped us a lot.”

An FIR has been filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to kidnapping at the Sector 63 police station.