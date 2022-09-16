Noida police registers case of rape after allegations by minor girl’s mother

Following the allegations of a woman that her daughter was raped at school, Noida police registered a case against an unidentified person, they said Thursday.

According to police, the complainant was informed by her four-year-old daughter that she felt an uncomfortable feeling in her private parts and she was touched by a person at school in the bathroom. “The complainant had taken her child for a check-up when the hospital staff informed us that it could be a police case. Police took cognizance of the incident, and the child’s medical examination was carried out. An external examination was conducted and no injuries were found. The complainant did not consent to an internal examination. The mother has alleged that the incident happened sometime between September 7 and 8, and we have examined the CCTV footage from the two days. The child is seen walking around the school and walking into the bathroom and stepping out of it alone. The CCTV footage does not show anybody entering the bathroom before or after her. The CCTV footage was also shown to the complainant,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

“Based on the mother’s complaint, we have registered an FIR and have been questioning the school staff, Dwivedi added. No arrests have been made yet,” police said.

An FIR under IPC section 376(Punishment for sexual assault) and sections 5(Aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 6(Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against an unidentified person, police said. The FIR was registered Tuesday, they added.

The Child Welfare Committee in Noida had reached out to the mother when they found out about the incident, the CWC said. The statements of the mother and child were taken on Monday. An official from the school said that the matter is under police investigation and they were cooperating.

The complainant, who works as a domestic worker in sector 30 and sews clothes for a living, had alleged that on the evening of September 7, her daughter was complaining of pain and itching in her private parts and said she did not want to go to school the next day. “In the beginning, I thought it was due to the heat and explained the same to my daughter. Due to work, I was not able to check in on her. The next day when I brought her home from school, I saw that she could not enter the auto and could not control her urine. Her private parts appeared red. I asked her again if she had scratched herself to which she replied ‘ek bhaiya ne aake mere saath ye kiya’. I took her to a doctor for an examination. The hospital staff informed police when they came and I filed a complaint,” she said, adding that she did not want an internal examination as she was not sure if it was harmful to her child.

The complainant alleges when her neighbours found out what had happened with her daughter, they pressured her to vacate their home where she had been living for the past 15 years. The complainant has been raising her daughter by herself and separated from her husband two years ago. “He used to drink alcohol and would fight with me after that. I did not want my daughter to be around him as I felt that he was a bad influence on her,” she said.