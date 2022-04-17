Noida Police on high alert after clashes in Northwest Delhi, step up security

Noida Police remained on high alert following clashes between two communities in Northwest Delhi on Saturday evening. Shortly after the incident, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, stated that an alert has been issued to state police departments to maintain vigil against anti-social elements.

On late Saturday evening, patrolling was carried out in all three zones — Noida, Central and Greater Noida. Officers also took out a flag march in crowded areas.

Police are maintaining security measures in metro stations, markets and areas with mixed population. Security will also be stepped up on routes where processions will be taken out in order to prevent any clashes or

law and order situation, said police.

Areas where history sheeters have been found active are also being monitored, officials said.

An appeal has been issued to the public to immediately inform police in case of any anti-social activity that could disturb peace in the region.

Similar police activities will be carried out in different parts of West UP as well, officials said.