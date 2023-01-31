scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Starting tomorrow, Noida police to seize all old vehicles in 15-day drive

Cars with registration numbers starting with UP16 Z are older than 15 years, officials said.

The NGT had passed orders in 2014 and 2015 prohibiting such vehicles from paying in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: Representational image)

The Noida traffic police will conduct a special 15-day drive to seize petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Gautam Buddh Nagar district starting February 1, Wednesday.

According to DCP (traffic), Anil Kumar Yadav, a meeting was held on Tuesday where officials of the central government were also present and it was decided that the Noida traffic police will conduct a drive from February 1-15, in which petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will be seized, as per the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT had passed orders in 2014 and 2015 prohibiting such vehicles from paying in Delhi-NCR. The order was upheld by the Supreme Court in October 2018.

According to officials, over 1 lakh vehicles in the district fit the description and notices have been sent to them. The Centre had earlier issued a vehicle scrappage policy, incentivising the scrapping of old vehicles, in a bid to deal with pollution and promote the use of new vehicles that comply with BS VI norms.

Officials said some of the vehicles that have to be scrapped belong to government departments.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 18:32 IST
