Noida police books three men for performing stunts on cars in front of hostel

In three separate incidents which took place in the span of one week culminating Thursday, the Noida police arrested three men for allegedly misbehaving and performing stunts on cars in front of a hostel in Greater Noida. Prashant (29) and Sagar (19) were arrested on July 23, while Anand was arrested on Thursday, the police said, adding that all three have been released on bail with a personal bond that they will not engage in such activities again.

The police said all of them were caught in the vicinity of Knowledge Park area in Greater Noida.

“According to the complainant, on July 17, Anand arrived in a Hyundai Verna car along with three other men and performed certain stunts in front of the Pakeezah Nest Girls and Boys Hostel situated in Knowledge Park-3. The complainant further claims that on July 21, Prashant, driving a Toyota Fortuner, arrived along with another man and performed similar stunts in front of the hostel. Similarly, on July 22, Sagar driving a Mahindra Scorpio performed similar stunts along with five-six men who were present in the car. On all occasions, the complainant had a ‘hard talk’ with the three accused, pursuant to which they all left,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, Station House Officer, Knowledge Park police station.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) has been registered against the three accused on July 23, the police said.

The men accompanying the accused on the given dates are absconding and a search for them is underway, the police said, adding that all three vehicles have been seized.

According to the police, one of the accused was working as a receptionist in an OYO hotel in the vicinity of the hostel.

Due to the similarity of the incidents, the police are also investigating if there is a possible connection between the three accused, they added.