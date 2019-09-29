Noida Police look for SHO accused of keeping cut from loot recovery

Police in Ghaziabad are looking to issue a non-bailable warrant against a policewoman accused of stealing money recovered from men who had robbed a cash van. Lakshmi Singh, SHO of Link Road police station, was earlier suspended along with six other policemen for allegedly stealing approximately Rs 60-70 lakh from the accused.

Advertising

“We searched her official premises within the police station and found Rs 1.5 lakh from the stolen money. We are moving court to obtain search warrants for other locations. She is currently absconding and, if need be, we will move for a non-bailable warrant as well. Further action will be taken during the course of the investigation,” said Shloka Kumar, SP City, Ghaziabad.

Police said around three-and-a-half months ago, money was stolen from a cash van heading from a bank to an ATM, and a case was filed at Link Road police station. The persons named in the FIR included officials from a bank as well, police said.

Police said the two arrested accused, Rajiv and Aamir, handed over more than Rs 1 crore in total to police following their arrest. But almost Rs 70 lakh had gone missing, police said.

Advertising

Other police officers allegedly part of the case include SI Naveen Pachauri and constables Bacchu Singh, Faraz, Dheeraj, Saurabh and Sachin Kumar.

So far, 10 people have been arrested in the original robbery case. Police sources say the accused officers were initially unaware of the loot’s extent, but the magnitude became clearer once the initial arrests were made.

The police officers were suspended after an enquiry by Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra. During investigation, police also recovered CCTV footage purportedly showing some officers handling the money.