Noida police launch women’s safety patrol in crowded public spots

The women’s safety unit of Noida police on Monday launched an initiative as part of which officers will patrol crowded public areas along with personnel from the bike-borne Swayam Siddha team and anti-Romeo squads, officers said.

The effort will focus on areas around schools, colleges, markets and malls, with several people already having been issued warnings on the first day of the initiative. The unit also carried out checking in over 100 spots under the jurisdiction of the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate and 66 warning cards were issued to those found near school and college premises, the police said.

During the patrol, women and girls near school premises were also informed about the emergency contact numbers, such as 112 (police), 1090 (women’s power line), and 181 (women’s helpline), officers said. DCP (women’s safety) Meenakshi Katyayan, interacted with women and sought their suggestions and inputs regarding problems in the area.