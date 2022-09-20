scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Noida police launch women’s safety patrol in crowded public spots

On Monday, the police carried out checking in over 100 spots under the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate’s jurisdiction and issued 66 warning cards to those found near schools and colleges.

The effort will focus on areas around schools, colleges, markets and malls, with several people already having been issued warnings on the first day of the initiative. (File/Representational)

The women’s safety unit of Noida police on Monday launched an initiative as part of which officers will patrol crowded public areas along with personnel from the bike-borne Swayam Siddha team and anti-Romeo squads, officers said.

The effort will focus on areas around schools, colleges, markets and malls, with several people already having been issued warnings on the first day of the initiative. The unit also carried out checking in over 100 spots under the jurisdiction of the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate and 66 warning cards were issued to those found near school and college premises, the police said.

More from Delhi

During the patrol, women and girls near school premises were also informed about the emergency contact numbers, such as 112 (police), 1090 (women’s power line), and 181 (women’s helpline), officers said. DCP (women’s safety) Meenakshi Katyayan, interacted with women and sought their suggestions and inputs regarding problems in the area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 10:51:10 am
Next Story

From Kate to Meghan: How the Royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their jewellery, outfits at her state funeral

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement