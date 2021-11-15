Noida police launch two new mobile education vans under ‘Nanhe Parinde’ initiative

The Noida police have launched two new mobile education vans for the upliftment of underprivileged children. According to officials, the initiative ‘Nanhe Parinde’, in collaboration with HCL Foundation, aims to provide alternative avenues of education to children in slums and vulnerable environments. Presently, four such vans are operating in the district.

“The collaborative effort of Noida Police, HCL Foundation and Chetna NGO has created a favourable environment for the disadvantaged and street-connected children. This effort will protect the children from slipping into conflict with the law and will further empower them. These children and youth are the future of our country and this will provide nurturing,” said Alok Singh, commissioner Gautam Buddh Nagar.

‘Nanhe Parinde’ will help vulnerable children with a safe space where they would receive alternative education, arts and crafts, training in self-defence, gender and inclusion, co-curricular activities, and sports, nutrition through a specifically designed curriculum, officials said.

According to the police, 108 out-of-school children have been brought into the formal education system, out of which 69 have been enrolled in schools while 39 in OBE (Open Basic Education) category, officials said.

These mobile education vans have been equipped with LCD screens, sound systems, CCTV cameras and sanitation facilities. Each van plans to reach out to 50-60 children daily with support from local police stations at designated spots.