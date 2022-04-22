Noida police issue notices for compliance with noise pollution orders, take action against 17 DJs

Police action was taken against 17 DJs Thursday as part of a drive to curb noise pollution. All police stations have been instructed to take cognizance of noise pollution activities and take necessary action. Notices have been issued to marriage homes, DJs and religious places across the district to comply with court orders regarding permissible noise limits.

“Notices for compliance of orders concerning noise pollution have been issued to religious leaders, marriage homes and DJs. It was found that 17 DJs had been violating the norms and their set-ups were seized. Further checking will be carried out by individual stations,” said Noida Police in a statement.

As per officials, five DJs vehicles were seized by Sector 39 and Dadri police while other set-ups were seized by Dankaur, Jewar and Ecotech 3 officials.

Teams from each station have been instructed to patrol in crowded areas and places where religious buildings are situated to keep a check on noise pollution.

The traffic police are in possession of decibel metres which are also handed over to police as per requirement. In the case of DJs, noise pollution is evident while in areas where mixed sounds are present, decibel metres come in handy, said an official.

Noise pollution and its sources are regulated under The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 under The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The Act has defined ambient acceptable noise levels, silence zones, restrictions on the use of loudspeakers, horns, sound-emitting construction equipment, and bursting of crackers. It has also laid down the responsibility for enforcement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently stated that there should not be an inconvenience due to sounds from religious places and should be confined to the premises. Following this, temple authorities of Mathura Krishna Janmasthan disabled their speakers.