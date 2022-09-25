scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Ahead of festival season, Noida police hold meeting with religious leaders

ADCP (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi asked religious leaders to comply with Supreme Court guidelines on the use of loudspeakers and to be cautious of people who spread rumours.

Police held a meeting with prominent citizens and leaders of various religions in Noida's Sector 6. (File Representational Photo)

With the festival season approaching, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police held a meeting with prominent citizens and leaders of various religions in Noida’s Sector 6 on Friday and asked them to help maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the coming days.

In a statement, the police said such meetings were held periodically to maintain social harmony and that it was the shared responsibility of the attendants and police officers to help maintain law and order in the region.

According to the statement, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi asked religious leaders to comply with Supreme Court guidelines regarding the use of loudspeakers and asked them not to hold events without permission. “These meetings are regularly held before festivals… If problems arise, they can communicate with us regarding what is to be done,” Dwivedi told The Indian Express.

The ADCP also asked religious leaders to be aware of miscreants and anti-social elements who spread rumours online and requested religious leaders to immediately contact the police in case of such incidents so that proper action can be taken.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous
More from Delhi

Friday’s meeting comes ahead of the upcoming festivals of Dussehra, Milad-un-Nabi and Diwali in October.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 11:34:03 am
Next Story

Gauri Khan says AbRam the biggest foodie in family: ‘Becoming a little heavier by the day…’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement