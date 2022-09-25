Ahead of festival season, Noida police hold meeting with religious leaders

With the festival season approaching, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police held a meeting with prominent citizens and leaders of various religions in Noida’s Sector 6 on Friday and asked them to help maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the coming days.

In a statement, the police said such meetings were held periodically to maintain social harmony and that it was the shared responsibility of the attendants and police officers to help maintain law and order in the region.

According to the statement, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi asked religious leaders to comply with Supreme Court guidelines regarding the use of loudspeakers and asked them not to hold events without permission. “These meetings are regularly held before festivals… If problems arise, they can communicate with us regarding what is to be done,” Dwivedi told The Indian Express.

The ADCP also asked religious leaders to be aware of miscreants and anti-social elements who spread rumours online and requested religious leaders to immediately contact the police in case of such incidents so that proper action can be taken.

Friday’s meeting comes ahead of the upcoming festivals of Dussehra, Milad-un-Nabi and Diwali in October.