Noida police bust gang smuggling cannabis from Odisha to Delhi-NCR, arrest 2

The Noida police arrested two men for allegedly smuggling cannabis from Odisha and selling it in Ludhiana, Noida, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), said officials Wednesday. The police also recovered a canter truck and 539 kg of cannabis, worth more than Rs 1 crore in the illegal market, they added.

The police identified the accused as Ratan Singh, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sadashiv Mishra alias Bullu from Odisha. They allegedly smuggled the contraband concealed in a truck and the police arrested them from near Sector 150.

“The Noida police are continuously working in the seizure of drugs. In Beta-2, the police had earlier arrested a gang with around 500 kg of cannabis. Ratan Singh belonged to the same gang he had been absconding. The police had also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information about him,” said Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miya Khan.

“The accused carried cannabis from Ganjam in Odisha and this particular consignment was to be supplied in Noida and the NCR region,” he added.

“Cannabis is smuggled by the accused in Eicher canter by placing it in a secret cabin made in the vehicle,” said the police.

The DCP also announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the police team for the arrest and the seizure.