scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Must Read

Noida police FIR filed minutes before taking Zee News anchor in for questioning

While the original FIR does not name him, the Noida police later booked Ranjan under section 505 (2) (statement conducive to public mischief and enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was arrested and granted bail later in the day.

Written by Malavika Prasad | Noida |
Updated: July 6, 2022 10:25:26 am
Zee journalist Rohit Ranjan (File)

The FIR against two Zee News producers, during which the channel’s anchor Rohit Ranjan was taken away for questioning by the Noida police on Tuesday, was filed at 8.33 am, just minutes before he was whisked away even as Chhattisgarh cops argued with their UP counterparts over the due process for arrest.

While the original FIR does not name him, the Noida police later booked Ranjan under section 505 (2) (statement conducive to public mischief and enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was arrested and granted bail later in the day.

Read |News anchor, BJP’s Rajyavardhan Rathore booked in Jaipur over ‘misleading’ Rahul Gandhi video

The complaint on which the FIR is based was filed against the two former producers on July 3 by B R Venkataraman, a Zee Media Corporation representative. Zee News had apologised for airing a misleading video of Rahul Gandhi, linking his comments on the SFI attack at his office in Kerala’s Wayanad to the Udaipur killing of a tailor over remarks on the Prophet.

The Chhattisgarh Police arrived at Ranjan’s house early Tuesday, with a court warrant for arrest based on a complaint by Congress MLA from Bhilai, Devendra Yadav. It alleged that the channel “edited the clip and ran a false story” to “spread terrorism and break the nation’s unity”.

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

The Chhattisgarh Police FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between groups), 295A (outraging religious feelings), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 467 (forgery).

More from Delhi
Also Read |Rahul Gandhi video: Chhattisgarh and UP police spar over Zee anchor’s arrest

The Chhattisgarh cops’ bid to arrest Ranjan led to dramatic scenes with the police from Ghaziabad and Noida also reaching the residence of Ranjan. Heated arguments, and even a scuffle, broke out between the police officials of the two states over Ranjan’s custody and due process. Ranjan had anchored the show when the clip was aired on July 1.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement