How Noida Police cracked down on T20 World Cup betting racket — running from Noida high-rise

During the raid, police recovered several electronic devices and other materials used in the operation. (Express photo)

At 10.11 pm on Thursday, a Noida Police team, including five sub-inspectors and a head constable, was out on routine checking when an informer hurried towards them with a tip — an online betting operation during the T20 World Cup matches was allegedly being run from a flat at Civitech Stadia society in Sector 79.

The police team followed the informer to Tower F of the residential complex. When they reached the 10th floor, he quietly signalled towards Flat No. 1003. Joined by another head constable, the team knocked on the door — and caught the accused red-handed.

Inside the flat, police said they found what appeared to be a full-fledged ‘control room’: dozens of mobile phones, laptops and other equipment were laid out while a Zoom call was running in the background allegedly coordinating wagers on the semifinal match between India and England.