Noida Police complete two years of the Commissionerate system

On the completion of two years of the Commissionerate system, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police has highlighted a reduction in certain crimes and increase in response rate. In 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government approved a Commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow, Kanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar. 1998-batch IPS officer Alok Singh was appointed the first police commissioner.

According to police, zero incidents of kidnapping for ransom and dacoity took place last year.

As per police data, instances of loot came down from 171 in 2019 to 75 in 2020 and further to 52 last year. There were 79 murders reported in the district last year against 81 cases in 2020. Overall, there were 12,609 cases filed in 2021 against 9,130 in the year 2020.

Police further stated that action under the Gangster Act was initiated in 31 cases and properties worth Rs 100 crore were seized from accused including Sunder Bhati, Anil Dujana among others.

There were 86 encounters last year against 140 which took place in the previous year. The number of vehicles stolen last year was 1,259, an increase from 1,219 cases in 2020.

Noida Police data claims that in the month of December, there were 12,006 events reported to Dial 112 with an average response time of 6.09 minutes in urban areas and 7.58 minutes in the rural region. Police also recovered nearly Rs 1.7 crore of money stolen through cyber fraud.

Police are looking to work on more ‘citizen friendly’ policies in the coming year. Noida Police has also received approval for the formation of 10 new police stations in the coming months.

To increase ‘quality of living’ for residents, police will be taking more action against noise pollution- related activities. More than 110 persons came forward to register with Noida Police’s initiative, ‘Asra’, to help children who lost families during Covid.