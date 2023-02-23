scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Noida police bust sex racket, rescue seven women

The police said that the couple who rented the building to run the sex racket is absconding. Four people have been arrested.

The police have so far arrested four people identified as Gajendra Kumar, Alok Kumar, Praveen Singh
The Noida police have busted a major sex racket in sector 41 and rescued seven women, officials said on Thursday. The police during a raid on Wednesday night have also sealed the premises of the building where the racket was allegedly operating.

The police have so far arrested four people identified as Gajendra Kumar, Alok Kumar, Praveen Singh – all hailing from Noida – and Dharmendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Delhi.

“A person named Saahil, who is a resident of Delhi, had rented a building in sector-41 where the sex racket was being run. There was a board of OYO fixed in front of the building,” said an officer.

The police said that Saahil and his wife were absconding and a team has been formed to nab them. “Those arrested are staff members who were employed in the rented building, where there were around 14 rooms,” said the police officer.

On receiving information about alleged prostitution, the police and anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) raided the place late on Wednesday night under the direction of DCP Noida. The police have also recovered 14 mobile phones, 1 Paytm scanner, Rs 1,900 in cash and other prohibited items from the spot.

A case has been registered under section 370 A(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in sector 39 police station. Besides, sections 3, 4, 5, 7(1)(a) and 7 (2)(b) of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act 1956 have been added in the First Information Report (FIR).

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 12:57 IST
