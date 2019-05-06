Noida Police bust ‘rave party’ at farmhouse, over 190 held

As many as 161 men and 31 women were arrested after Noida Police raided what they called was a “rave party” at a farmhouse in Sector 135 Saturday night. Police said liquor, hookah and “intoxicants” were being served illegally.

According to police, the five alleged organisers — Kapil Singh Bhati, Adnan, Pankaj Sharma, Balesh Kohli and Amit Tyagi, who owns the farmhouse — are among those arrested. Police are also looking into the role of an officer in the incident.

The raid took place after Gautam Budh Nagar police received information at 11 pm that a party was underway at the farmhouse. Police denied that minors were present. Most of the party-goers were students of universities and colleges in Delhi and Noida, police said.

Those arrested will be presented before a magistrate within 24 hours of their custody by officers of Sector 49 police station. An FIR under IPC sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 268 (public nuisance) and 188 (disobedience to order by public servant), along with relevant sections of the Excise Act, has been registered.

Police recovered 31 hookahs, 122 bottles of unopened beer, 30 beer bottles from the Delhi Excise department, a DJ system, a speaker, a laptop, five packets of smokers coal and 11 packets of tobacco from the farmhouse.

According to police, no prior permission was sought for the party. “We found that contraband was being served in the form of substances that induce sleep, along with hookah. The liquor distributed in the party was from a different state, which in itself is a violation,” said SSP (Gautam Budh Nagar) Vaibhav Krishna.

He added that music was being played on loudspeakers “without permission”.

Police also said that of the 31 women arrested, eight were allegedly “entertainers” hired through an agency and paid Rs 1,000 each per event.

“To entertain people, they were allotted tables. Of the money that the client would spend on that table, 10% was given to them as commission,” said the SSP. The certification of the company will be part of the probe, police said.

According to police, invitations for the party, called ‘Pool Party Saturday Night’, were sent through WhatsApp and Facebook and the entry charge was Rs 10,000 per person for men. There was no charge for women, police added.

Police said around 50 such parties have been organised at the same location. Police are now ascertaining details of similar parties being held at different locations across NCR by the same group of organisers.

The farmhouse owner is into real estate, but is allegedly involved in organising parties as a side business, a senior police officer said.

The organisers have been working in the field for the past five-six years. Police prima facie discovered alleged irregularities in the legality of the farmhouse and its construction, which will be investigated further, an officer said.

The role of a police officer has also come under the scanner in connection with the party being allowed without due permission.

“I am sending a letter to the Election Commission to seek permission for suspending Hansraj Bhadouria, the SHO of Expressway police station. With the Model Code of Conduct in place, no action can be taken against an officer without their approval. Hence their response will be sought,” said SSP Krishna.