Noida police bust makeshift casino being operated out of farmhouse

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have busted an illegal casino being run out of a farmhouse in Noida’s Sector 135. Thirteen people, including several residents of upscale Noida societies, were arrested from the spot for their alleged involvement in gambling.

They were identified as Kushal Keshwani, Mukul Pandey, Jitendra, Vipin Gautam, Sunil Kumar, Sandeep, Kiranpal, Monu, Govind Sharma, Parshuram, and Omkar.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said, “The Expressway thana SHO, Sudhir Kumar, received information that the illegal casino was operating in Sector 136. A raid was conducted based on this information… Thirteen people who were gambling there have been arrested.”

In the FIR, police said accused Kushal Keshwani had been organising the gambling operation for some time. The police said Rs 30,000 was recovered from the spot, along with casino tables and assorted gambling paraphernalia such as dealer batons, and the mobile phones of the accused.

A case has been filed at the Expressway Police Station under the relevant sections of the Public Gambling Act.

In July this year, the Noida police had busted a casino being run out of a flat in a society, two days after it opened. Ten people, including four Nepalese nationals, were arrested at the time, while Rs 1 lakh was seized from the spot.